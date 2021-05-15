Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

CLLS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $15.49. 216,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The stock has a market cap of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

