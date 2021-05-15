Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 391,173 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

