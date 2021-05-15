Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.