Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 691,991 shares.The stock last traded at $115.69 and had previously closed at $111.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

