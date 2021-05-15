Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after acquiring an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after acquiring an additional 453,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 157,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

