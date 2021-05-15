CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) PT Raised to $13.50

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYSE CTT opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $597.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,466,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 60,403 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

