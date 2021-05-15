Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

