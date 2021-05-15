Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 173,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

