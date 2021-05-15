Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSPR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CSPR traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.52. 723,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,048. The company has a market capitalization of $394.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

