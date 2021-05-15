Casino Betting Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $172,391.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $172,391.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01145710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00061031 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

