Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.13

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $227.13 and last traded at $225.91, with a volume of 304283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

