Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

