Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $63.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 2.63.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,334 shares of company stock worth $7,370,350. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

