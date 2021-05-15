Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

CRLFF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 138,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

