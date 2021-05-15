Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $40,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,350 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 581,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 393,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

