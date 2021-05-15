CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

CWXZF stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

