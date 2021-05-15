Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report $286.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.30 million and the lowest is $274.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $236.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 240,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,033. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

