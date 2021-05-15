Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.15. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.44 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.