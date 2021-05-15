Cannae Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.09) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cannae in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $832,330. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

