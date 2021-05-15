Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$240.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$212.56.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$93.50 and a one year high of C$213.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

