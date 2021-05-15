Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$232.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$232.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNAF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.63.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $173.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $175.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

