Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, May 17th (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

CP stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $103.20 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.20 to $83.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.