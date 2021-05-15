Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

