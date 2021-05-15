Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOS. CSFB upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$26.05 and a 52 week high of C$62.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.54.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

