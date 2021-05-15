Canaccord Genuity Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $30.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

SKLZ opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

