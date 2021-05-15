Canaccord Genuity Trims Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Target Price to C$1.75

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.35 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CVE:FLT opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$256.28 million and a P/E ratio of -15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

