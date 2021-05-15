Canaccord Genuity Boosts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $22.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,680,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,638,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

