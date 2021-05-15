Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

