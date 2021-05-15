Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

