CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Cap Hits $3.61 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.84 or 0.00121637 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $906,897.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 61,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

