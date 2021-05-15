C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 15,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 275,688 shares.The stock last traded at $35.04 and had previously closed at $35.43.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,135,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

