C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

