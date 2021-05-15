Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

Shares of LON:BRBY traded up GBX 89 ($1.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,105 ($27.50). 884,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,039.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,834.72. The company has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.22%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

