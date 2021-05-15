Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declares Dividend of $1.22

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.2182 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.54 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

A number of analysts have commented on BZLFY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

