Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

BMBL stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

