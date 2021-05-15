Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.21.

BMBL stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

