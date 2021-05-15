Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $569.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

