Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $296.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.03 and a 12-month high of $318.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

