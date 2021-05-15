Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $78.41.

