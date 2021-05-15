Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $409.80 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.