Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.99 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

