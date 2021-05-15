Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

SCHE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

