BTIG Research Increases MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target to $17.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

