BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

