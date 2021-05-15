BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.35

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.35 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BTB.UN opened at C$4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.72 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.41 million and a PE ratio of 88.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.78.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

