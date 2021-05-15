BSC Station Market Capitalization Tops $16.75 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.41 or 0.01157090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01211167 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

