Bryan Horix Fairbanks Sells 4,902 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Horix Fairbanks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trex alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.