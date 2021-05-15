Brokers Set Expectations for Novanta Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.52.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

NOVT opened at $134.13 on Friday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after buying an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

