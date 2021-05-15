Brokers Set Expectations for Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmark Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

