Brokers Set Expectations for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.94). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $642.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

